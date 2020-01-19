Megan Brown, KJ Hafer

Dr. Patrick & Julie Brown of Scottsbluff and Mr. Kevin & Teresa Hafer of North Platte are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Megan and KJ.
Megan is a 2011 graduate of Scottsbluff High School and a 2015 graduate of UNK. She is a 5th grade teacher for Waukee Schools in West Des Moines, Iowa. KJ is a 2010 graduate of Sutherland High School and 2016 graduate of UNL. He is a chemical engineer for Helena Industries in Des Moines, Iowa.
A June 19th wedding is planned at Roca Berry Farms in Lincoln, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.