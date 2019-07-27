Sidney, NE – This summer, Aastha Chaudhari from Sidney will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place this summer in Washington, D.C.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Aastha was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth grade teacher at North Elementary. In addition to participating in student government and his school’s robotics team, Aastha is also passionate about sports and plays baseball and soccer on local teams. With dreams of being an eye doctor, Aastha is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Aastha to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYFL Pathways to STEM, students build that confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.