GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Financial Times has released its FT 300 list naming Allen Capital Group as one of the top 300 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) in the United States; one of three in Nebraska to share this honor.
This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry. “We are excited and extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top 300 firms in the country, and one of three in Nebraska,” said Mark Allen, Allen Capital Group CEO.
Allen Capital Group continues their trend of success by employing Advisors with a diverse knowledge base, implementing cutting-edge technology to ensure a solid financial plan for their clients.
“Every client and employee of Allen Capital Group has made an impact helping us stand out among the more than 30,000 state and SEC registered RIAs,” said Allen.
Allen Capital Group has locations in Grand Island, Omaha, and Scottsbluff.