Amy Zwetzig from Gering is among 10 Nebraskans who will share $56,000 in renewable Reaching Your Potential scholarships awarded by EducationQuest Foundation. She attends Western Nebraska Community College.
EducationQuest awards Reaching Your Potential scholarships twice a year to Nebraska students who have overcome significant obstacles to attend college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools statewide.
Since the program was developed in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded approximately $6.3 million in scholarships to 530 Nebraskans.
