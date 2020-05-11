Chapter EU PEO of Mitchell/Morrill is pleased to announce Mitchell Senior Ansley Hessler was selected to receive a $2,500 PEO Star Scholarship, one of 880 awarded in the United States and Canada for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Ansley is the daughter of Derrick and Sara Hessler of Mitchell, Nebraska. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming to earn a degree in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.