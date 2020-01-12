Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students were conferred at commencement exercises Dec. 20 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Areas students included:
Bridgeport: Leighton Freeze, Megan Miller.
Chadron: Sheyenne Sandstrom, Seth Sloan.
Morrill: Dana Anderson-Cardwall.
Scottsbluff: Michael Gade, Enedina Manriquez Camarena, Stacea Pauli.
Sidney: Brenner Keane, Jachob Wiedeburg.
