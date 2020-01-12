Area students participate in UNK Music Clinic

Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The event, scheduled for Jan. 27, includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers.

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

Panhandle student participants include:

FESTIVAL BAND

Crawford : Hanna Jacob.

Mitchell: Cassie Karg, Anyssa Lopez, Aniyah Lokman, Eric Wilson, Alayna Jacobs, Aubrey Branson.

Morrill: Courtney Haskins.

HONOR BAND

Alliance: Courtney Cox, Aubrey Garrett, Jack Moomey, Bryson Darveau, Bryson Chipperfield, Isabella Middleton.

Kimball: Nicole Delaplane.

Mitchell: Samantha Vizcaino, Keanna Turnbull, Max Palomo, Lexie Jackson, Kenna Krahulik.

FESTIVAL CHOIR

Alliance: Victoria Garza, Jayden Moomey.

Gering: Hannah Splattstoesser, Makayla Onstott, Victoria Mannel, Adam Flowers.

Mitchell: Kiayah Taylor, Allison Cotant, Alicia Sanchez, Hunter Fegler, Jaden Schumacher, Dylan Gardner.

HONOR CHOIR

Alliance: Mareesa Buskirk.

Gering: Victoria Eckerberg.

WOMENS CHOIR

Gering: Kayle Morris.

Mitchell: Katie Newton, Camry Rowan, Riley Sandoz, Sabrina Vizcaino.

Morrill: Alyssa Shaw, Paris Frias, Ashton Hoffman, Katelyn Ott.

