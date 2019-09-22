Both Aubree Ford and Micah Holloway were honored in UNMC College of Medicine White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 23, 2019.
Aubree is a 2015 Scottsbluff High School graduate, a 2019 graduate of UNL and is currently attending UNMC. Her parents are Rob and Renee Ford.
Micah is a 2014 Scottsbluff High School graduate, a 2018 Wake Forest University graduate and was a medical intern for the Northwest Haiti Christian Mission 2018 – 2019. Her parents are Dr. Jeff and Kim Holloway.
