KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association recognized ive Outstanding Senior award recipients for 2020, including a Sidney student.
The award honors UNK seniors for their excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as their involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Recipients were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.
Outstanding Senior award recipients from the Panhandle: Austin Jacobsen of Sidney will receive a degree in sports communication and exercise science in May. He has accepted a position with KRVN Radio in Lexington as a news reporter and sports broadcaster.
During his time at UNK, Jacobsen served as a Chancellor’s Ambassador, campus visit assistant and student ambassador for the kinesiology and sport sciences department. He worked at the campus radio station, KLPR, serving as sports director. Jacobsen won numerous Intercollegiate Broadcasting System and Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards. He was also active in his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and served as president of the Interfraternity Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.