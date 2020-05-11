The University of Nebraska at Kearney recognized eight students with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award.
Established by former UNK Chancellor William R. Nester and his wife Mary Jane, the award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.
Among the local honorees is Austin Jacobsen of Sidney. He graduates with a degree in sports communication and exercise science. He accepted a position with KRVN Radio in Lexington as a news reporter and sports broadcaster.
During his time at UNK, Jacobsen served as a Chancellor’s Ambassador, campus visit assistant, student ambassador for the kinesiology and sport sciences department, student leader in Campus Recreation and social media chair for the Mortar Board honor society.
He worked at the campus radio station, KLPR, serving as sports director for two years. Jacobsen won numerous Intercollegiate Broadcasting System and Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards and received the UNK Alumni Association Outstanding Senior award and Alpha Kappa Upsilon Iota/Nebraskan Student Union Honorary Award.
He was also active in his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, holding various leadership positions and serving as president of the Interfraternity Council. Jacobsen was selected for Sigma Phi Epsilon’s Tragos Quest to Greece in 2018.
The dean’s list student has a 3.57 GPA.
