SPEARFISH, S.D. — Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. A total of 722 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. S
BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. A total of 134 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours. tudents are listed by hometown or current place of residence. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk (*).
Students are: Alliance, Brielle Alwin, Music Education; Chappell, Jordyn Koenen*, Business Administration; Crawford, Cody Brintnall, Chemistry; Dalton, Paige Ernest, Elementary Education; Gordon, Chaz Piper, Business Administration; Hemingford, Lauren Gasselin*, Art; Hemingford, Kaitlyn Kumpf, Elementary Education; Scottsbluff, Pasiensia Amador-Marez, Elementary Education; Scottsbluff, Hailey Franklin, Graphic Design; Sidney, Collin Brauer, Exercise Science; Sidney, Katelyn Sylvester, Human Services; Wheatland, Wyoming, Reilley Baty*, Elementary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.