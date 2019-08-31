Bob Harveson, Extension Plant Pathologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award for the American Phytopathological Society’s (APS) North Central Division.
The award recognizes outstanding effort or contribution in teaching, control of a significant plant disease, or service to the science of plant pathology in an effort that goes beyond the recipient’s job or responsibility. Harveson was recognized at the APS meeting in Cleveland earlier in August.