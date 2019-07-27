July is the 100 Year Anniversary of Business & Professional Women (BPW), and Scotts Bluff County is fortunate enough to have 2 of the few Chapters in the entire state. While mobilizing for World War I, the United States government recognized the need for a cohesive group to coordinate identification of women’s available skills and experience. A Women’s War Council, financed through a federal grant, was established by the War Department to organize the resources of professional women. From this effort, the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (BPW) was founded on July 16, 1919, and became the first organization created in the United States to focus on the issues of working women. Today it has 30,000 members worldwide. Today’s focus still remains representing women in the workplace, education, networking and advocacy.
Monument BPW meets every third Tues. at 6 p.m. Contact Linda Redfern at 637-1648 or lmarred@gmail.com with questions. Monument BPW enjoys programs about our community, sponsoring 2-4 scholarships for high school students, recognizing Woman of the Year and Employer of the year, and various community issues/projects as they arise. We also pack food monthly for the Cat Packs Backpack program and donate items to DOVES.
Panhandle BPW was founded in 1981. Today, it consists of over 60 members who are “working women helping women work.” One way the chapter accomplishes this mission is by providing unparalleled professional development opportunities to its members via monthly lunch meetings, semi-annual event networking events, and community volunteerism. In recent years, the chapter has brought in national speakers to provide training on hot topics in the workplace. In addition, it hosted an event as part of the Willa Cather Foundation’s and Willa Cather Archive’s state-wide 100 year celebration of My Antonia last year.
Panhandle BPW also helps women with its fundraising. Every November, it holds its Java, Jazz, & Jewelry event, which offers attendees the opportunity to shop for jewelry and crafts, bid on silent auction items, and dine on coffee and gourmet pastries – all from women-owned businesses. The proceeds from this event are distributed in scholarships to non-traditional students attending Panhandle schools. Then, every December, the chapter hosts a Christmas Lunch to raise funds for The DOVES Program. Over the years, the amount donated has grown. In 2018, BPW donated $1,000 to The DOVES Program. BPW has participated in many other charitable endeavors, such as the Monument Marathon, the United Way Day of Caring, and the Career Closet, that support women and the community at large.
Panhandle BPW meets the second Wednesday of each month at noon at Scotts Bluff Country Club. Please contact President Bridget Peck at panhandlebpw@gmail.com or 308-631-9663 with any questions regarding the organization.