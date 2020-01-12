Brian James was recently named by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Deputy Comptroller for the Central District. Brian is a 1985 graduate of Mitchell High School, the son of Bill and Rene’ James of Mitchell, and is married to the former Kareen Acklie of Scottsbluff.
In this role, Brian will oversee 320 community banks and federal savings associations and manage more than 380 examiners and other professional personnel who ensure the financial institutions they supervise operate in a safe, sound, and fair manner. He is assumed these duties in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.