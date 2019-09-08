GERING — The Platte Valley Music Teachers Association will be performing traditional and contemporary duet, solo, and small ensemble arrangements of seasonal favorites on Sunday Sept. 22, at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering at 3 p.m. The PVMTA is made of music teachers from Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard and the surrounding area.
All ticket sale proceeds will go to music scholarships for area students. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and can be purchased at Bible Book Store in Scottsbluff as well as any PVMTA member.
More information about both the group and the event can be found on the PVMTA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pvmta/
