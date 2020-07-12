Recent Minatare High School graduate Ceasar Garduno has received a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
Garduno will study Welding at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture this fall.
America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry in fields such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more.
