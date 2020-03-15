Western Nebraska Community College President Carmen Simone has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Presidential Advisory Board.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
Simone joins 43 other college presidents from across the nation on the board, providing input into the organization’s strategic plan, priorities, and direction. Advisory Board members advocate for Phi Theta Kappa, its members, and its mission; serve as liaisons between PTK headquarters and the college leaders in their states’ and advise the Society’s President and CEO and other senior leaders. Simone will also serve as a liaison to other college leaders throughout Nebraska.
“It is humbling for me to join 43 other college presidents in service to PTK as an advocate and advisor,” Simone said. “I owe a special thank you to our two local chapters for their support and encouragement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.