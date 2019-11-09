In October, Fr. CP Varghese, resident pastor, honored couples married more than 40 years during mass at the parishes of All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard. This was another event for the 2019 All Souls and Sacred Heart Jubilee Year Celebration “A Century of Faith In The Shadow of The Rocks.”
There was a special mass on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at All Souls Catholic Church. The CCD students served as musicians, lectors and hospitality ministers. The honored couples in attendance were given a certificate and rose and were able to share stories of their married life with the students. Refreshments followed in the Parish Center.
St. Mary’s honored their married couples during the regular weekend mass on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Sacred Heart hosted a special mass on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The CCD students served as lectors and hospitality ministers. The honored couples were given a certificate and rose and were able to share stories of their married life with the students.
Refreshments followed in the church basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.