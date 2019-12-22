Central Community College-Hastings recognized 139 mid-year graduate candidates Dec. 3 at a reception held in their honor.
Adrianne T. Bazan of Kimball was awarded an Associate of Applied Science degree in information technology and systems.
Receiving diplomas were Kaitlin Mohrman of Bridgeport and Natalie Rittenhouse of Sidney in hospitality management and culinary arts.
