Savannah Jordan of Bayard and Kaitlin Mohrman of Bridgeport have been named to the President’s Honor List at Central Community College for the 2019 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
