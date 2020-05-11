Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise Saturday at 10 a.m. Associate Professor Dr. Kurt Kinbacher wprovided the message to the graduating class.
Honors are indicated by:
***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA
**Magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA
*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74
Master of Arts in Education
Chadron: Sarah Bennett, Rachel Girard
Minatare: Kelcy Wiegel
Mitchell: Trevor Teichroeb, Fernando Vizcaino
Morrill: Robert Wiegel
Scottsbluff: Colton Ehler, Josh Gomez, Krystal Rodriguez
Sidney: Ashley De Los Santos
Torrington, Wyoming: Russell Stienmetz
Master of Business Administration
Scottsbluff: Kristy Petersen
Sidney: Whitney Cochran, Caitlin Feddersen
Master of Education
Alliance: Melissa Cordell
Chadron: Sydney Gwerder
Sidney: Donna Schluckebier
Master of Science in Organizational Management
Mitchell: Whitney Coop Rien
Bachelor of Applied Science
Korrine Walczyk, Chadron
Bachelor of Arts
Alliance: Abigail Elder, Kobe Giger, Angela Kaiser, Mitchell Martin***, Kelly Steinman**
Bayard: Cassandra Mohrman
Bridgeport: Tatum Miller, Cole Retchless*
Chadron: Kyle Fry, Celeste Lee**, Rieley Maier, Gregory McCallum, Alexandria Nobiling***, Brooke Roes
Gering: Brent Barge***, Nicholas Bibb, Michael Gillen***, Luis Hernandez, Mason Marsh**, Kelsey Molina, Brooklyn Perez
Harrisburg: Sara Taggart
Mitchell: Levi Avila, Edward Grentz*
Schuyler: Raiko Martinez
Scottsbluff: Spencer Griess, Katelyn Lambert***, Jared Pilkington***
Sidney: Maria Comparan, Matthew Gudahl, Chaona Radtke
Torrington, Wyoming: Lacy Judkins, Pamela Pierce**
Bachelor of Science
Chadron: Jacqueline Dailey*, Eli Goff***, Clay Madsen, Kiya Passero, Benjamin Wegner
Gering: Zoë Van Dyke**
