Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise Saturday at 10 a.m. Associate Professor Dr. Kurt Kinbacher wprovided the message to the graduating class.

Honors are indicated by:

***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA

**Magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA

*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74

Master of Arts in Education

Chadron: Sarah Bennett, Rachel Girard

Minatare: Kelcy Wiegel

Mitchell: Trevor Teichroeb, Fernando Vizcaino

Morrill: Robert Wiegel

Scottsbluff: Colton Ehler, Josh Gomez, Krystal Rodriguez

Sidney: Ashley De Los Santos

Torrington, Wyoming: Russell Stienmetz

Master of Business Administration

Scottsbluff: Kristy Petersen

Sidney: Whitney Cochran, Caitlin Feddersen

Master of Education

Alliance: Melissa Cordell

Chadron: Sydney Gwerder

Sidney: Donna Schluckebier

Master of Science in Organizational Management

Mitchell: Whitney Coop Rien

Bachelor of Applied Science

Korrine Walczyk, Chadron

Bachelor of Arts

Alliance: Abigail Elder, Kobe Giger, Angela Kaiser, Mitchell Martin***, Kelly Steinman**

Bayard: Cassandra Mohrman

Bridgeport: Tatum Miller, Cole Retchless*

Chadron: Kyle Fry, Celeste Lee**, Rieley Maier, Gregory McCallum, Alexandria Nobiling***, Brooke Roes

Gering: Brent Barge***, Nicholas Bibb, Michael Gillen***, Luis Hernandez, Mason Marsh**, Kelsey Molina, Brooklyn Perez

Harrisburg: Sara Taggart

Mitchell: Levi Avila, Edward Grentz*

Schuyler: Raiko Martinez

Scottsbluff: Spencer Griess, Katelyn Lambert***, Jared Pilkington***

Sidney: Maria Comparan, Matthew Gudahl, Chaona Radtke

Torrington, Wyoming: Lacy Judkins, Pamela Pierce**

Bachelor of Science

Chadron: Jacqueline Dailey*, Eli Goff***, Clay Madsen, Kiya Passero, Benjamin Wegner

Gering: Zoë Van Dyke**

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.