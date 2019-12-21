Chadron State College honored 229 candidates for graduation at commencement exercises Friday. Area students receiving bachelor’s degrees include:
Alliance: Tristan Heldenbrand, Jordan Mak, Jolene Rycell, Sharaya Toof, Nicholas Smith.
Bayard: Kalene Anders.
Chadron: Morgan Cullan, Collin Deines, Roxane Furtwangler, Josie Semroska, Phillip Duncan, Lane Jersild, Jazlyn Reitz, Tristin Stein.
Gordon: Jennaya Hill, Hannah Calkins, Micah Scherbarth.
Harrisburg: Paige Cross.
Harrison: Taylor Rempp, Riley Ellis, Raine Herren, Robert Jordan.
Hay Springs: Jennifer Wohl.
Hemingford: Colt Foster.
Kimball: Hannah Bemis.
Mitchell: Gayl King.
Morrill: Marina McCreary.
Scottsbluff: Kayla Schanaman, Cody Wilson, Becky Wylie, Patrick Cassidy, Chandler Markel.
Sidney: Taylor Parsons.
