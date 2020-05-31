Traditionally, the Chadron State College Health Professions staff and faculty host an awards banquet each April to honor students who have been accepted by professional schools. This year, however, that was not possible due to public health recommendations. Director of the CSC Health Professions Program Kristal Kuhnel said it was difficult not having that opportunity for closure.
“We are disappointed we missed out on that chance to celebrate. These students are very well prepared for professional school and will soon be out contributing their talents to the health care world. We’ve always known their work is important, but now even more so in light of recent events,” Kuhnel said.
Area students accepted to professional schools include:
Alliance: Shae Toof, Josie Mantooth
Bayard: Nicole Barker
Bridgeport: Erica Misner
Mitchell: Danielle Couse
Scottsbluff: Hannah Fisher
Chadron: Kiya Passero, Tara Ledbetter
