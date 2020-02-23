Chadron State College has announced scholarships awarded to students during the Fall 2020 semester.
Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron, Health Sciences major: Recipient of Troy J. & Todd L. Rickenback Endowment, Chris & Majorie Schulze, Georgia Muma Vondra Memorial and the RHOP Tuition Scholarship.
Shannon O’Rourke of Chadron, Communication Arts major:Recipient of Academic Achievement Award, Chadron Prep Alumni, and the Everett and Martha Deans.
Jenna Mitchell of Bridgeport, Health Sciences major: Recipient of Academic Achievement Award, Eagle Presidential Scholarship, Quivey-Bay State Annual Scholarship and the Wiedenfield Family Scholarship.
Riley Gaudreault of Gering, Neb., Health Sciences major: Recipient of RHOP Tuition Scholarship, Wiedenfeld Family Scholarship and the Quivey Bay State Annual.
