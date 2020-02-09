Twenty-nine high schools participated in the 48th annual High Plains Band and Choir Festival at Chadron State College this week. The following area students were honored for being selected to the Honor Band or Honor Choir the past three or four consecutive years.
HONOR CHOIR
Four Consecutive Years
Alliance: Aubrey Garrett
Bayard: Daeton Blanco
Three Consecutive Years
Sidney: Kaitlyn Darnall, Mason Mowery, Sophia Price, Elly Weimer
HONOR BAND
Four Consecutive Years
Gering: Adam Flowers, Mark Karpf
Kimball: Nicole Delaplane
Three Consecutive Years
Alliance: Izzy Middleton, Jewelia Taylor
Chadron: Lauren Collins, Kayley Galbraith
Gering: Victoria Brady, Alethia Henderson, Alannah Ventura
Hemingford: Jacob Clouse
Sidney: Alexah Fort
