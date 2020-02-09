Twenty-nine high schools participated in the 48th annual High Plains Band and Choir Festival at Chadron State College this week. The following area students were honored for being selected to the Honor Band or Honor Choir the past three or four consecutive years.

HONOR CHOIR

Four Consecutive Years

Alliance: Aubrey Garrett

Bayard: Daeton Blanco

Three Consecutive Years

Sidney: Kaitlyn Darnall, Mason Mowery, Sophia Price, Elly Weimer

HONOR BAND

Four Consecutive Years

Gering: Adam Flowers, Mark Karpf

Kimball: Nicole Delaplane

Three Consecutive Years

Alliance: Izzy Middleton, Jewelia Taylor

Chadron: Lauren Collins, Kayley Galbraith

Gering: Victoria Brady, Alethia Henderson, Alannah Ventura

Hemingford: Jacob Clouse

Sidney: Alexah Fort

