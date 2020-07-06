Chance Symons, a 10th grade student at Scottsbluff High School, has earned a position on the Nebraska Homeschooled National High School rodeo team.
Chance and his fellow teammates will travel to Guthrie, Oklahoma on July 17-23 to compete in team roping at the 72nd annual National High School Finals Rodeo.
