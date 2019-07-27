Scottsbluff native and Scottsbluff Senior High School graduate Christine Hancock Dempsey, daughter of Marlene and the late James Hancock, has graduated from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa with a Master’s of Divinity degree.
Christy will begin her ministry as Associate Pastor at Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha, Nebraska, with her ordination as a Presbyterian pastor on August 25, 2019. Christy grew up in the First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff, where she was active in church choir, Sunday school and Presbyterian youth fellowship.
She and her husband, Michael Dempsey, have two sons. Her family and friends are very proud of Christy and are excited to see her answer this calling of faith.