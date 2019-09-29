Corbin Heller of Sidney began the Master of Arts in Business with a Specialization in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business this fall. As a member of the 10-person cohort, he plans to work in collegiate athletics after earning his degree.
Corbin Heller graduated from Doane University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2018.
