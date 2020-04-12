Chadron State College has announced scholarships awarded to students during the Fall 2020 semester.
Shalane Bright, of Scottsbluff, received the Amy White CFP Business Scholarship from Chadron State College. Bright is majoring in Business Admin.
D.J. Miller, of Oshkosh, received the Madge Fortune Chicoine Fine Arts Endowment, Academic Achievement Award, Cliff Johnson Endowed, and the Wiedenfeld Family Scholarships from Chadron State College. Miller is majoring in Music Education K-12.
Katie Daringer, of Gordon, received the Lindeken Scholarship from Chadron State College.
MaKayla Davidson, of Alliance, received the Phi Theta Kappa from Chadron State College.
regory Logsdon of Torrington, Wyoming, received the Academic Achievement Award, F & E Richards Memorial, Lloyd Frahn Memorial Endowment, & the CSC Foundation Board Award from Chadron State College. Logsdon is studying Health and Physical Education at CSC.
