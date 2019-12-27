Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER STORM COULD IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS MAY GUST UP TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...NIOBRARA, GOSHEN AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING. BANNER, BOX BUTTE, CHEYENNE, DAWES, KIMBALL, MORRILL, SCOTTS BLUFF, AND SIOUX IN THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL CONDITIONS MAY BE VERY HAZARDOUS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&