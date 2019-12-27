Chadron State College has announced the names of 298 students who qualified for the institution’s fall 2019 President’s List. It consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Panhandle students include:
Alliance: Connor Blumanthal, Mitchell Martin, Aubrie Lawrence, Austin Pfeiffer, Jordan Mills, Jaiden Brown, Jennifer Campos, Samantha Carrillo, Erica Escamilla, Tristan Heldenbrand.
Bayard: Shania Bozzetto, Bailee Lake, Sarah Reish,
Bridgeport: Rayleigh Farrenkopf, Riley Hall, Curtis Freeze, Jaime Gonzalez, Cole Retchless.
Chadron: Clark Riesen, Kayleigh Baca, Jazlyn Reitz, Mikaela Stephenson, Josie Stewart, Vincent La Barca, Alexandria Nobiling, Brittney Palmer, Chessa Parker, Andrew Smith, Nathan Bausch, Ezra Hare, Christopher Brening, Kayah Bynes, Jacqueline Dailey, Brandon Davenport, Kimberly Davis, Jackson Dickerson, Katarina Dodd, Ricki Hickstein.
Crawford: Taylor Rempp, Elizabeth Rotherham, Andrew Van Nattan.
Gering: Brent Barge, Hayley Allen, Coleton Bevins, Jace Demeranville, Abby Kiesel, Amanda Schultz.
Harrisburg: Paige Bradeen.
Harrison: Faith Nunn.
Hemingford: Elizabeth Dahl, Colt Foster, Emily Hansen, Cade Payne.
Mitchell: Alexandra Fuentes, Edward Grentz, Gayl King, Jori Peters, Alissa Sweley, Madison Watson.
Scottsbluff: Olivia Albright, Mercedes Alfaro-Bretthauer, Noah Bruner, Trevor Brunner, Gunnar Buchhammer, Spencer Griess, Kaitlyn Hayhurst, Baily Kreider, Avery Krentz, Katelyn Lambert, Tiandra Lively, Ian Papenfus, Jared Pilkington, Phillip Soto.
Sidney: Kaylie Mason, Brennan Andrew, Logan Douglas, Chaona Radtke, Seth Studnicka.
Torrington, Wyoming: Elias Chavez, Maria Hill, Pamela Pierce, Cody Powell.
