Chadron State College is pleased to announce the following students have received scholarships for the Fall 2019 semester.
Lorenzo Lopez of Scottsbluff, Neb. Eugene and Margaret Hughes Scholarship and J Newman and H.C. Stryker Ednow.
Virginia Garrett of Scottsbluff, Neb. Wiedenfeld Family Scholarship.
Olivia Freeze of Bridgeport, Neb. Board of Trustees Scholarship
