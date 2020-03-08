Dana Anderson Cardwell, Mitchell, graduated from Chadron State College 2015 with bachelor of science with endorsement in elementary education, and mild moderate disability graduated from University of Nebraska Kearney on Dec. 20, 2019, with masters in curriculum and instruction in early childhood education.
