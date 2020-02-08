Dinesh Kasti of Torrington, Wyoming has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Kasti was among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 258th Commencement exercises December 13-14, 2019, at the McCamish Pavilion.
