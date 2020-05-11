The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees selected Dr. Beth Wentworth as the 2020 Teaching Excellence Award recipient for the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). Wentworth, a Professor of Mathematics, was selected during the Board of Trustees meeting April 23 and will be celebrated during the virtual spring commencement ceremony at Chadron State College May 9.
Each year the NSCS recognizes a faculty member from one of the three state colleges with the Teaching Excellence Award. A nominee from each college is submitted for consideration after being selected as the college-level Teaching Excellence Award recipient. The award is given in recognition of superior teaching and advising, innovative instructional practice, high educational standards, and engaging learning environments that inspire and motivate students.
