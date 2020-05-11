A Scottsbluff native is among three Nebraskans being honored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center during its virtual commencement for their significant contributions.
UNMC alumnus Dr. Doyt Conn will receive the Honorary Doctorate of Science Degree. The award recognizes high distinction in the use of his skills in medicine, science and teaching, to serve his fellow man.
Conn, a professor emeritus at Emory University School of Medicine, retired after 25 years at the Mayo Clinic, then served three years as senior vice president for medical affairs for the National Arthritis Foundation, followed by a full-time appointment as clinician, scientist and educator at the Emory University School of Medicine, and Grady Health Systems in Atlanta, which is the fifth-largest public hospital in the U.S.
The former military surgeon at the U.S. Public Health Service also was involved providing medical services during humanitarian crises while serving as medical director of AmeriCares in the 1990s. He helped establish medical services in Kenya for Somali refugees and helped set up a hospital in Rwanda to serve survivors of the Rwandan genocide. Dr. Conn graduated from Gering High School, Nebraska Wesleyan University and is a UNMC alumnus.
