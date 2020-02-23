Eastern Wyoming College hosted the Wyoming Academic Challenge on February 15, 2020. Six Wyoming high schools sent 11 teams to compete. The two to four-member teams participated in four rigorous rounds of competition.
Questions ranged from current events, and mathematics to literature. Schools participating were: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Poder, Douglas, Pine Bluffs and Riverside.
Placing second was the Pine Bluffs Team #1 with 520 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.