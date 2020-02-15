The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) coordinated the 2020 Western Regional Envirothon Contest on Feb. 5.
The contest was held at the Gordon City Hall with eight schools from around the Western Panhandle participating; Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Creek Valley, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Leyton, and Sidney.
The Envirothon Contest is comprised of seven topics, with each topic having a written test. The seven topics are: Aquatics, Forestry, Policy, Range, Soils, Wildlife and a Special Topic (which will change from year to year); this year’s topic was Water Resources Management: Local Control and Local Solutions. Each test is proctored with 15 minutes allow per test. Sidney High School’s Team #1 was the highest scoring with Alliance being in 2nd, respectively. Sidney’s team members were: Austin Wood, Felicity Beyer, Gage Yoder, Peyton Lewis, and Toni Hiett. Alliance’s team members were: Cord McBride, Dezyrae Hausmann, Kaigan McBride, Keegan Grant, and Logan Leistritz.
Sidney High School will have the opportunity to compete at the state level on April 24, 2019, and Alliance will have the opportunity to enter the competition as a wildcard. “This year’s contest doubled in teams competing, compared to last year’s competition; however, we always encourage more teams to participate,” stated Tricia Goes, Conservation Programs Assistant for UNWNRD.
