The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) held the first annual amateur photo contest, soliciting photos of natural resource related subjects from residents within the District including Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux counties. With nearly 50 photos submitted from across the District, the contest was a great success in its first year.
The first place winner was Eric Arneson of Alliance with his photo of a thunderstorm over Hemingford, titled “Panhandle Light Show.”
The first-place photo will be made into a canvas print and displayed in the UNWNRD office for the next year, after that time the print will be returned to the winner.
