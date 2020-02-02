Erin Kampbell has been appointed Extension Educator – Learning Child for Nebraska Extension, based in the Nebraska Extension office in Chadron.
Her appointment was announced by Jack Whittier, Director of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. She began her duties Jan. 2, serving Sioux, Dawes, Box butte, Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Thomas and Blaine counties.
Kampbell will be responsible for developing and delivering educational programs and resources with the outcome of creating environments and experiences for children age 5 and under that result in improved school readiness and enhanced social emotional growth and development.
