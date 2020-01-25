The University of Pennsylvania announces the graduation of Ethan E. Nelson, Dalton Nebraska, December 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy and a minor in Cognitive Science.
Nelson will be presented with summa cum laude honors at the 264th Commencement Exercises this May in Philadelphia.
Nelson is the son of Gene and Ellen Nelson, Dalton.
