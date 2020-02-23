Junior Evan Hughes, son of Rommie and Cherey Hughes, has been placed on the President’s List at Florida Southern College for the 2019 fall semester.
The President’s Scholars List includes students enrolled in at least 15 semester hours during the semester and earning an academic average of 4.0.
