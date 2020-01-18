Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce the honor rolls for the Fall 2019 semester. There were 111 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0. Area students include:
President’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Colter Adams, Hannah Cline, Laurel Cline, Alicia Demott, Danielle Gaither, Stetson Griffis Huckfeld, Jordan Hunt, Ashley Schlagel.
Mitchell: Frances Plasencio, Anna Robbins.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Jordan Arnusch, Breyden Bivens, Aubrey Demott, Cameron Juma, Stephanie Nichols, Joshua Posten, Brandon Rein, Katie Richardson, Brooklyn Tucker, Autumn Zulauf.
Alliance: Kaleb Moss, Katelyn Nunes, Cody Shrewsbury.
Bayard: Dorry Cooper.
Gering: Ashleigh Rusk.
Hemingford: Bailey Moffatt-Irish.
Henry: Jessica Cotant.
Harrisburg: Jadyn Cross.
Minatare: Savannah Anderson.
Mitchell: Ty Chasek.
Scottsbluff: Ricardo Morfin, Emily Refice.
