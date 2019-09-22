Eastern Wyoming College announced that 21 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Sept. 18. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.
Students from the area included Hannah Plasencio of Scottsbluff, Shaley Petersen of Bayard, and Torrington students Chelsea Fabela, Shae Ibarra, Cameron Juma, Kendra Nichol, Brandon Phillips, Brooklyn Tucker and Autumn Zulauf.
