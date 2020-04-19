EWC student participates in Wyoming Legislative Internship Program

TORRINGTON — Autumn Zulauf, Eastern Wyoming College student, interned at the recent Wyoming Legislative session.
Autumn Zulauf is a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College majoring in Secondary Education, and Social Sciences. Zulauf began her internship in Cheyenne with the Legislative Service Office on February 8, attending an orientation for the college interns.
“The internship program offers a unique behind the scenes opportunity to assist legislators and observe the legislature in action,” commented Political Science Professor Ellen Creagar. “Autumn spent over 200 hours during the 2020 Budget session and now has deep knowledge about Wyoming’s political process. Autumn and I are incredibly grateful to EWC’s Foundation, Student Senate, and GEAR-UP for their generous financial assistance that allowed Autumn to remain in Cheyenne for the entire session.”
Interns attend at least one meeting of each of the House and Senate committees, and, according to Zulauf, “The biggest thing that I learned is that committee meetings are one of the most important steps in the political process if not the most important. It is one chance that citizens have to speak on a bill. Lots of good conversations happen during the committee meetings and, if you stay for the entire meeting, you’ll come out with a head full of knowledge.”
“This experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It changed the way I view my state representatives in a positive way. The stereotype is that all the legislators do is argue and they never get anything done. Maybe that is the national norm, but in Wyoming, there really is not a lot of conflict. At least on the floor it stays pretty conflict free. I also did not think that they pulled such long hours every day! It seemed like during this session they were always working late. Overall, this was an amazing experience,” continued Zulauf.
For more information about the Wyoming Internship Program, please contact the Wyoming Legislative Service Office at 307.777.7881 or email general questions to lso@wyoleg.gov.
