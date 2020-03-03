EWC Vet Tech Club Donates to the Goshen County Task Force on Family Violence

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Vet Tech Club students held a quilt raffle on the Torrington Campus during December. The quilt was donated by EWC’s President, Dr. Lesley Travers. The club raised $164. The club donated the money raised to the Goshen County Task Force on Family Violence.
Left to right: front row sitting: AdMarie McGuire, Laurie Luhr, Diona McDaniels, Goshen County Task Force on Family Violence, Taylor Ruhoff, Hayley Orth
Left to right: Middle: Clara Carlson. Emily Refice
Left to right Back row: Dr. Coleen Mitchell, Vet Tech Club Sponsor, Maddison Reynolds, Cydne Sexton, Casey Krauter, Rachel Cunningham, Cassie Klein, Taya Leija, Emily Colaiuta, Holly Ayers
