Eastern Wyoming College recently had five Veterinary Technology students sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE). EWC students exceeded the average for all 1st time takers (US and Canada) in all eight domains tested.
EWC students scored above average in these categories: Pharmacology/Pharmacy, Surgical Nursing, Dentistry, Laboratory Procedures, Animal Care and Nursing, Diagnostic Imaging, Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine/Critical Care and Pain Management/Analgesia
“We are tremendously proud of the efforts of the five Veterinary Technology students who recently passed the VTNE as part of their credentialing and wish them the best as they move into their careers. The exemplary scores achieved by these students are testaments to their determination, work ethic, and professionalism and illustrate the important role our Veterinary Technology faculty and staff play in preparing students for this exam and their subsequent careers,” said Dr. Heidi Edmunds, Vice President for Academic Services.
The Veterinary Technician National Examination is owned and administered by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.