Firefighter Ministry receives donations

Grant Severson of Gering Zion Church, presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Carissa Smith, coordinator of the Firefighter Ministry at First Baptist Church. The gift was a part of the churches annual missions offering.
The Firefighter Ministry recently received two donations to the organization.
The Firefighter Ministry reaches out to and assists those who have suffered from a fire or other disaster. For more information on the Fire Fighter Ministry call Carissa Smith at 308-631-9674, find them at firstbaptistscottsbluff,com or visit them on Facebook at Firefighter Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.