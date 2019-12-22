Foster Grandparents Program

The Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Program at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska held their mid-year recognition at two places this year.
One on Dec. 4, 2019 at the Civic Center in Gering, Nebraska and the other one on Dec. 11, 2019 at the Lincoln High Diner in North Platte to celebrate and recognize the hours of service that the volunteers have served for a year. The Foster Grandparents currently has volunteers in the Cheyenne, Garden, Kimball, Lincoln, Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties.
The CAPWN Foster Grandparent Program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Services (CNCS) and has had 63 Foster Grandparent serve 17,007 hours since school started last fall and have helped over 300 children on a one to one basis in classrooms at schools, Head Starts, and day cares in our communities. The recognition theme was “Helping Children Reach New Horizons.”
The theme was chosen in conjunction with the 50-year celebration that NASA is celebrating this year. The seniors were presented with certificates for their hours served with the program and were given a small backpack with “NASA” printed on it. Advisory Councilmembers and staff spoke at the event as well as Cheryl Wilkinson reading several of her humorous poems as the group’s entertainment.
The program is looking for more volunteers over the age of 55 and are income eligible to join the program. If you would like get out of your house; bring joy to the lives of children; get paid a small stipend and other benefits please call Cathy at 308-633-3348 or Krista at 308-530-4115 and they will assist you.
