The Foster Grandparent Program at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska made over 120 tissue carnations at their September 4th in-service at the First Baptist Church, ,3009 Ave I, Scottsbluff Nebraska to give to residents at a nursing facility. This act of kindness was held in conjunction with the September 11th National Day of recognition and is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Services. Lilly Steele, Foster Grandparent presented Joanie Hughey, Activities Director at Heritage Estes in Gering, Nebraska, with the carnations on Sept. 13, 2019, at their facility.
Forty Senior Corps Foster Grandparents donated their time, patience and expertise while making these tissue carnations for this event. Each carnation was given with a note of joy and appreciation for their wisdom and help in the community over the years. Seniors are a valuable commodity that needs to be cherished. These Senior Corps volunteers usually serve children in the schools, Head Starts and Day Care in the surrounding towns in the North Platte Valley, but they also wanted to help boost the seniors at the Heritage Health Care facility in remembrance of September 11th.
Foster Grandparents are income-eligible seniors over the age of 55 who work on a one-to-one basis in schools, Head Start Centers, and day cares in the surrounding area. Volunteers encourage children to learn academic, social and emotional skills that will help them to become productive citizens for their futures, as well as helping Foster Grandparents stay active and healthy.
For more information please call Cathy Schumacher, Foster Grandparent Manager at 308-633-3348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.