Recently the Gering Education Association awarded six scholarships. The Member Scholarship is awarded to seniors whose parents have been members of GEA for at least five years. The Educator Scholarship is awarded to any GHS senior intending to pursue a degree in education.
Emily Harrison received a $200 Member Scholarship. Emily’s mother, Sue, is a first grade teacher at Geil Elementary.
Alexandria Thurman-Boswell received a $200 Member Scholarship. Alexandria’s mother, Jessica, is a math teacher at Gering Junior High, and her father, John, is a math teacher at Gering High School.
Kelsey Bohnsack received two scholarships. She received a $400 Educator Scholarship. Kelsey plans to attend Cloud County Community College and pursue a degree in secondary business education. She also was awarded a $200 Member Scholarship. Kelsey’s mother, Jennifer, is a kindergarten teacher at Geil Elementary.
Zoee Smith received two scholarships. She received a $600 Educator Scholarship. Zoee plans to attend the University of Wyoming and pursue a degree in secondary education. She also was awarded a $200 Member Scholarship. Zoee’s late father, Gary, was a long time math teacher in Gering Public Schools.
